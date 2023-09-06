CHP officers inspect the wreckage of the Toyota sedan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who died in a predawn Labor Day traffic crash near Dos Picos County Park.

James Alvarez, 23, lost control of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving on state Route 67 in Ramona shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

The northbound car veered to the left over a set of double yellow lines near Boortz Lane, crossing directly into the path of a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry, CHP Public Affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Alvarez, a Ramona resident, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics took the 20-year-old Ramona woman who had been driving the Camry to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

–City News Service