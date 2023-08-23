Photos of Leyva Oregel Garcia that her family distributed online after she went missing. Photo credit: Screen shot, KSBY.com

A man accused of killing his wife, whose body was found inside a parked car at a San Ysidro shopping center, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder.

German Armando Luna Salazar, 44, is accused of strangling 32-year-old Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, a resident of Guadalupe in Santa Barbara County.

A criminal complaint states that the killing happened on July 1 and that it was committed with a vacuum cord.

Oregel Garcia was reported missing on July 2, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Her body was discovered just before 12:30 a.m. July 4 at the parking lot of Las Americas Premium Outlets.

Luna Salazar was identified as a suspect in her killing shortly after her body was found. He had last been seen leaving the area of the shopping center on foot and was believed to have entered Mexico, authorities said.

On Saturday, he was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

He remains in custody without bail following a brief arraignment on Wednesday afternoon at the Chula Vista courthouse, and faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

City News Service contributed to this article.