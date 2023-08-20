Photos of Leyva Oregel Garcia that her family distributed online after she went missing. Photo credit: Screen shot, KSBY.com

A man believed to have killed his wife last month was in custody Sunday after being detained at the border, San Diego police said.

German Armando Luna Salazar, 44, was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border personnel at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Homicide detectives and officers from the San Diego Police Department arrested the suspect, who was booked into San Diego County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office issued the warrant after the body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32 of Guadalupe, a community south of Pismo Beach, was found in the early-morning hours of July 4.

Her body had been left inside a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro near the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said she had been strangled.

Oregel had been missing for two days when her body was discovered in San Ysidro. Police said at the time that Luna was believed to have fled across the border.

Shebloski called her death “a tragic case of domestic violence.”

Along with SDPD, the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s departments, as well as the Guadalupe Police Department, aided in the investigation.