A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was hospitalized Wednesday with minor injuries in a collision involving four vehicles that slowed traffic for about 30 minutes on northbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 6:43 a.m., the CHP said the left three lanes of northbound I-805 south of El Cajon Boulevard were blocked due to the crash.

Traffic in the area was significantly backed up until around 7:15 a.m., when Caltrans said those lanes were reopened after trucks towed away all the vehicles involved in the collision.

CHP officers were on the scene investigating the crash.

— City News Service