The trash truck involved in the fatal collision. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man apparently lying in the street was run over and killed by a trash truck Tuesday in downtown San Diego, police reported.

San Diego Police said the man was in the street near the intersection of C Street and 6th Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

Police told OnScene.TV that the truck driver didn’t see the victim in time.

The man, who was described as being in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

Police traffic investigators were on the scene and investigating the collision.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.