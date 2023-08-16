Rosario Castro, 40. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo

An inmate at a Barrio Logan halfway house who went on the lam this week was captured Wednesday.

Rosario Castro, 40, was apprehended without incident in San Diego shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was admitted to Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa.

Castro, a convict who was being housed at a Male Community Reentry Program facility on Boston Avenue, had gone missing about 11 a.m. Tuesday while on a sanctioned outing to a Chula Vista senior-care center, according to CDCR public affairs.

The case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Castro was sentenced in San Diego County in February 2020 to a four-year custody term for carjacking and vehicle theft.

The MCRP system provides community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance-use disorders, mental health care, medical treatment, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social-support. It is designed to help participants successfully re-enter the community from prison and avoid recidivism, according to state corrections officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.