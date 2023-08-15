Rosario Castro, 40. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo

An incarcerated man who was last seen at a Chula Vista senior citizens care facility was being sought Tuesday by law enforcement.

Rosario Castro, 40, was last seen just after 11 a.m. at a Chula Vista care facility, which he was visiting on an approved community pass, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Castro, who was sentenced to serve four years for carjacking and vehicle theft, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program, according to CDCR. The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible inmates with two years or less on their sentences to serve the rest of their sentences in the community, rather than in prison.

CDCR described Castro as 5-foot-10, weighing 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Castro’s whereabouts was asked to call law enforcement, 911, or Program Manager Michael Hagemann at 213-200-9771.

City News Service contributed to this article.