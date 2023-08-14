A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities Monday publicly identified an East Village resident who was fatally stabbed last week in an apparently “random and unprovoked” attack in his apartment.

Andrew Holland, 38, died Wednesday night at the scene of the assault in the 600 block of 14th Street, according to police.

The slaying came to light about 10:45 that evening, when Holland’s roommate made a 911 call to report finding the victim dead from stab wounds to his head and upper body in their residence four blocks south of San Diego City College, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

As officers were cordoning off the area to allow for investigation of the homicide, a woman in another apartment flagged them down from her window. She appeared frightened and passed notes to officers on the street below, informing them that her boyfriend, 25-year-old Maxwell Thomas Logan of San Diego, was “acting violent and strange.”

“Officers checked the welfare of the (woman) at her apartment and located (Logan) inside,” Shebloski said. “(He) had blood on his person and minor injuries that were consistent with being in some type of confrontation where a cutting or stabbing object was used.”

Logan was detained for a potential domestic violence investigation and as a possible suspect in the slaying. Detectives arrested him early the next day in connection with the fatal stabbing.

“Although it is early in the investigation, detectives (believe) the victim was at home when the (assailant) entered his apartment through an unlocked or open front door and attacked him,” Shebloski said. “At this early stage in the investigation, the exact motive for the attack is undetermined. However, this attack appears to (have been) random and unprovoked.”

At least two female residents of the apartment building reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description behaving in a suspicious manner around the time of the killing. The man also assaulted one of them without provocation, according to police.

Logan was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and false imprisonment. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.