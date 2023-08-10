A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 25-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of attacking an East Village resident in his apartment and stabbing him to death.

Maxwell Thomas Logan of San Diego was arrested early Thursday for allegedly killing the 38-year-old victim in a rental residence in the 600 block of 14th Street Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 911 caller reported finding his roommate dead in their apartment, south of San Diego City College, at about 10:45 p.m., Lt. Steve Shebloski said. The name of the victim, who had suffered stab wounds to his head and upper body, has been withheld pending family notification.

As officers cordoned off the area, a woman in another apartment flagged them down from her window.

“She appeared frightened and passed notes to officers on the street below, (informing them) that her boyfriend was acting violent and strange,” Shebloski said. “Officers checked the welfare of the (woman) at her apartment and located (Logan) inside. (He) had blood on his person and minor injuries that were consistent with being in some type of confrontation where a cutting or stabbing object was used.”

Logan was detained as a result of the alleged domestic violence and as a possible suspect in the slaying. Detectives arrested him hours later.

“Although it is early in the investigation, detectives (believe) the victim was at home when the (assailant) entered his apartment through an unlocked or open front door and attacked him,” Shebloski said. “At this early stage in the investigation, the exact motive for the attack is undetermined. However, this attack appears to (have been) random and unprovoked.”

At least two female residents of the apartment building reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description behaving in a suspicious manner around the time of the killing. The man assaulted one of them, according to police.

Logan was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and false imprisonment. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

– City News Service