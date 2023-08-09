A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

A brush fire blackened scores of open acres Wednesday in the area of Barnett Ranch County Preserve, prompting evacuations as crews gained ground to report 5% containment.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 a.m. off San Vicente Road in Ramona, near Bunnie King Lane and Chuck Wagon Road, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

With the flames spreading over hilly open terrain toward rural neighborhoods, deputies cleared people out of homes closest to the burn area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The evacuation was east of Serra Way, stretching north and south of San Vicente Road.

The evacuation area in Ramona. Courtesy Cal Fire

By mid-afternoon, the fire had charred an estimated 184 acres as crews fought it on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, Cal Fire Captain Mike Cornette said.

As of shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the flames and had the burn area about 5% surrounded, he said.

No structural damage was reported. One firefighter was treated in the field for heat-related trauma, according to Cornette.

Earlier, the captain said, firefighters had slowed the spread “significantly.”

Authorities established a temporary shelter for the evacuees at Olive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

Updated at 2:20 p.m., 3:10 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023