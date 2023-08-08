An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A worker at an El Cajon motel found a man’s body Tuesday and authorities discovered drugs in the room, police said.

A staff member at El Cajon Inn & Suites, 1368 E. Main St., checking on the welfare of the 58-year-old man, found him shortly before 11: 30 a.m. The guest had not been seen by motel employees in several days, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

“During the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, and it appears the man died of an overdose,” Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

The decedent’s name was withheld pending family notification.

– City News Service