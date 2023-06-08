Gillian Aguilera, left, Edwin Barrera. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Crime Stoppers

Authorities reached out Thursday for help in identifying and tracking down those responsible for two shootings – one in which two teens died – over the last seven months in National City.

The first of the two assaults took place in the 1800 block of East 17th Street about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 28, according to National City police.

Patrol officers arrived to find Edwin Barrera, 18, and Gillian Aguilera, 16, wounded by gunfire.

The victims, who had been attending a Halloween party in the area, were pronounced dead at hospitals, Detective Sgt. Roberto Gonzales said.

Police believe that there are witnesses to the slayings who have not come forward to report what they saw.

“Detectives believe the additional witnesses may have video evidence that could aid in solving the crime,” Gonzales said.

The second shooting, in the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard about 10 p.m. Feb. 4, left Ismael Astorga, 17, and Michael Porter, 20, with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to police.

Surveillance video captured images of someone leaving the area in a gray sedan immediately following the shooting.

A sketch of the suspect in the February non-fatal shooting, along with a car captured on surveillance video. Photo credit: Courtesy San Diego Crimestoppers

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service