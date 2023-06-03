Deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s Station conducted a Driving Under the Influence/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, June 2 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 12100 block of Poway Road.
The busy night yielded :
- Total cars through the checkpoint: 1,939
- Total cars into the checkpoint: 507
- Cars sent to secondary for evaluation: 29
- DUI evaluations: 6
- DUI alcohol arrests: 5
- DUI drug arrests: 0
In addition, two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Two vehicles were also towed.
Funding for this DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.