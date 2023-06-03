DUI checkpoint sign
A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy Sheriff’s department

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s Station conducted a Driving Under the Influence/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, June 2 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 12100 block of Poway Road.

The busy night yielded :

  • Total cars through the checkpoint: 1,939
  • Total cars into the checkpoint: 507
  • Cars sent to secondary for evaluation: 29
  • DUI evaluations: 6
  • DUI alcohol arrests: 5
  • DUI drug arrests: 0

In addition, two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Two vehicles were also towed.

Funding for this DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.