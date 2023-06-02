San Diego Police officers string crime-scene tape in the shopping center parking lot. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An apparent non-injury shooting between two men sent shoppers ducking for cover Friday in a parking lot at a busy retail center just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The gunfire erupted about 11:15 a.m. in front of a Dollar Tree store at San Ysidro Village, 4330 Camino De La Plaza, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers searching the area found no shooting victims, SDPD Sgt. Dave Yu said.

Video footage posted online by OnScene.TV showed a spent firearm cartridge on the pavement in the lot.

A shell cartridge on the pavement lot. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One suspect was detained and taken to a hospital after telling officers he had ingested fentanyl, according to OnScene.TV. A second suspect is at large.

City News Service contributed to this article.