Kevin Burton. Photo credit: 10News.com

A suspect in custody for the 2022 fatal shooting of a recent high school graduate in the College Area has pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter count.

David Rasean Vereen, 23, is expected to be sentenced later this month to 14 years in state prison for the June 25 shooting of Kevin Burton, 18.

San Diego police said Burton, who had just finished his studies at Grossmont High School, was set to attend San Diego Mesa College in the fall, had just left a house party with his friends when he was shot.

According to police, the victim and his friends had gotten into a vehicle, then Burton was struck by a bullet as the car turned from Art onto El Cajon Boulevard. A second bullet struck an apartment complex window on El Cajon, police said, though no one was injured in the building.

Burton died later at a hospital.

Vereen, a San Diego resident, was arrested on July 1 in Bay Terraces.

– City News Service