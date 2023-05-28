Firefighters assist one of the two women ejected from a minivan on I-805. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two vehicles collided on southbound Interstate 805 late Saturday, causing two women to be ejected, one of whom died.

The female driver of a truck went up an embankment near Telegraph Canyon Road around 10:20 p.m., according to OnScene.TV. The other vehicle, a minivan with four people inside, also went up the embankment and hit a freeway pole.

The minivan rolled, and both women were ejected. Medics pronounced one victim dead at the scene, while the other suffered a possible broken back and was transported to a local hospital.

Medics also sent the other two occupants of the minivan a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol and Chula Vista firefighters responded to the scene. Caltrans reported via Twitter that all southbound lanes in the area were blocked due to the collision.