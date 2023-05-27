Markers on the tracks as police investigate the shooting in Memorial. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man was shot in the chest Saturday evening in the Memorial area, and the police investigation shut down local trolley service and traffic.

The gunman remained at large, according to OnScene.TV.

San Diego police officers responding to a “shots fired” call in the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue shortly after 7:20 p.m. found the victim with several gunshot wounds. He had also been shot in his legs.

Medics rushed him to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Police blocked off the area, leading to the trolley closure. Transit officials sent buses to transfer stranded passengers.

OnScene reported that a white Mercedes sat in a traffic lane on Commercial, with no one inside. It is unclear if the vehicle is connected to the victim.