A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

San Diego Police announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Thursday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 10 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday to check for alcohol or marijuana intoxication was well as proper licensing.

The department said the checkpoint would be set up at a location with a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” the department said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.