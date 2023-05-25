Police officers outside the Central Library on Tuesday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A suspect in a shooting that left one young man dead and another wounded in front of San Diego Central Library was arrested Thursday.

Kenneth Cheney, 21, was taken into custody in the area of University Avenue and state Route 15 in City Heights about 2:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Cheney allegedly pulled a handgun and opened fire during an argument with a group of people in the 300 block of Park Boulevard about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The gunfire killed Trey Walker, 20, at the scene. A 24-year-old man whose name has been withheld suffered wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. He remained hospitalized Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred after the victims and other people confronted Cheney over a stolen backpack.

“Detectives continue to review evidence and conduct interviews to try to understand the exact details of this interaction,” Campbell said.

Cheney was expected to booked on suspicion of murder and other charges, according to police.

– City News Service