Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a man who died last week in a solo car crash at the end of a high-speed police chase through National City.

Cristian Santizo, 26, failed to yield when a patrol officer tried to pull him over for speeding on National City Boulevard shortly after midnight Friday, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After a roughly mile-long chase, the southbound vehicle Santizo was driving veered off the roadway and crashed into parked cars, utility poles and a sign in front of a Mazda dealership.

Santizo, a National City resident, was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest in a landscaped center divider. He died at the scene.

– City News Service