A driver was killed early Friday in a solo car crash at the end of a brief police chase through National City, authorities said.

The pursuit began shortly after midnight, when the southbound driver passed a patrol officer’s cruiser at high speed on National City Boulevard, NCPD Assistant Chief Alex Hernandez said.

After a roughly mile-long chase, the vehicle the fleeing motorist was driving veered off the roadway and crashed into a light pole in front of a Mazda dealership. The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene, Hernandez said.

The driver’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

The wreck left lanes blocked in the busy area until about 8:30 a.m., Hernandez said.

— City News Service