San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that left a 59-year-old man fatally injured last month on a crowded dance floor at a South Bay nightspot.

Bernabe Bahena Rivera, 38, allegedly attacked Jose Perez-Fong of San Diego at Papagayos Grill and Cantina on Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista on April 15, according to police.

Perez-Fong succumbed to his injuries at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego six days later, Lt. David Oyos said.

Rivera, who has ties to Chula Vista, San Diego and Mexico, remains at large.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the fatal assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service