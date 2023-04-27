A screenshot of a video showing Robert Wilson, a member of the Goyim Defense League, driving a van through Beverly Hills that is covered with antisemitic messages. The video was posted to the Goyim Defense League’s online channels in an effort to promote itself.

This story is part of an ongoing project with KQED in San Francisco and other NPR stations to chronicle the extent of extremism in California. There will be future reporting throughout the state published by the various newsrooms in the coming months.

Former San Diego County resident Robert Wilson, a known neo-Nazi, was arrested this week by Polish authorities on suspicion of projecting an antisemitic message on the Anne Frank House, according to experts who monitor extremist activity around the globe.

The Amsterdam police said a 41-year-old suspect was arrested in Poland on Tuesday after an investigation into the incident in February, when a laser projection appeared on the former home of Anne Frank claiming her diary was a hoax. The stunt gained international attention and condemnation.

Though Amsterdam police did not name the suspect, citizen sleuths linked Wilson to the incident shortly after it occurred using digital forensic techniques. The Anti-Defamation League, which monitors Wilson’s activity, believes he has been living in Poland since fleeing the U.S. to evade hate crime charges in San Diego.

On Tuesday morning, 41-year-old Wilson posted a video he took of several Polish police officers approaching his house. In the footage, he tells the officers in English, “I don’t do anything illegal. My lawyer told me not to open.”

Staff at the ADL identified Wilson as the man confronting police in the video posted Tuesday. They said they believe he was arrested shortly after it was filmed.

