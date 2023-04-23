Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 23-year-old motorist suffered non-life-threatening injuries when his car struck two palm trees in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

His white 2006 Honda Accord, going southbound in the 4400 block of Genesee Avenue, veered to the left at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday and crossed into the northbound lanes, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The car then jumped the east sideway and struck two palm trees, knocking them down. Paramedics rushed the 23-year-old driver to a hospital with a pelvic fracture, left femur fracture and left hand fracture.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.