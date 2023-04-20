Carlsbad police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A vandalism suspect who allegedly stole a ride-share vehicle in Carlsbad Thursday prompted a chase and 90-minute standoff that ended with her arrest.

Darneisha Hill, 39, allegedly vandalized a vehicle in the 6000 block of Paseo Del Norte, near Palomar Airport Road, shortly before noon, then summoned a ride-share car and left the area in it, according to Carlsbad police.

A short time later, officers responding to the vandalism report attempted to pull over the driver of the ride-share vehicle, Lt. Darbie Ernst said. When the patrol approached, Hill allegedly brandished a large knife and made threatening statements.

The driver was able to get out of the car, then Hill allegedly got behind the wheel and drove off, using Interstate 5 to flee north.

After a tire-flattening spike strip forced the vehicle to a stop near Poinsettia Lane, Hill allegedly refused to surrender. Police called in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, Ernst said.

Authorities closed the entire freeway in the area as the stalemate began.

Hill, a San Diego resident who was the subject of an arrest warrant, eventually complied with officers and surrendered. She was taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism, brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, resisting arrest and felony evasion of police.

– City News Service