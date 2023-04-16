The wrecked Suburu on Imperial Beach Boulevard. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday after he crashed into the center divider in front of the Imperial Beach Substation.

The male driver of a Subaru was not injured in the crash, which took place shortly before 3 a.m. at 845 Imperial Beach Blvd. according to OnScene.TV.

Authorities believe the man, who toppled a street sign in the crash, had used an illegal narcotic prior to the incident, leading to his arrest.

Deputies in the South Bay coastal community had their hands full in the wee hours, as they already had been called out following a crash at Imperial Beach Boulevard and 13th Street involving another alleged DUI driver, when the wreck near the substation occurred.