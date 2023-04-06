Caesar Lopez, who went by the stage name Alo Bandz. Photo via @NewWestCoastTV1 Twitter

Authorities arrested two suspects Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man six weeks ago in a Clairemont park.

Julian James Vargas, 19, and a 14- year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor, were taken into custody on suspicion of killing Caesar Lopez-Sandoval, 22, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before noon on Feb. 19 found Lopez-Sandoval suffering from gunshots to his upper body in a grassy area near a set of bleachers at North Clairemont Recreation Center on Bannock Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Detectives have determined that Lopez-Sandoval, a rapper who went by the stage name Alo Bandz, was shot during a brief fight with two youths who then fled to the south, according to police.

Vargas and the underage suspect were booked into county jail and juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

– City News Service