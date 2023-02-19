Medics work on the victim before rushing him to the hospital, where he died. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, police said.

The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday at 4421 Bannock Ave. The victim was with two other people where families were gathered along with young basketball players, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Medics rushed the victim, with multiple chest wounds, to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, Officer John Buttle said.

Police searched for two suspects in nearby Tecolote Canyon with help from a helicopter circling the area and broadcasting warnings to residents near the park.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate, Buttle said.

– City News Service