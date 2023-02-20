During the confrontation, a male suspect took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before he and his companion ran through the park, heading south, according to the SDPD. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A man who was fatally shot multiple times in the chest at the North Clairemont Recreation Center had “a brief confrontation” with two other men just before the shooting, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at 4421 Bannock Ave. The victim was with two other people at the center, where families were gathered along with young basketball players, according to the San Diego Police Department.

During the confrontation, a male suspect took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before he and his companion ran through the park, heading south, according to the SDPD.

Officers from SDPD’s Northern Division who arrived on scene found the man in a grassy area by a set of bleachers “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body,” police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m., police said.

Lt. Adam Sharki said the victim has been identified as a 22-year-old Hispanic male, but his name is being withheld pending family notifications.

Police searched for the two suspects in a nearby canyon with help from a police helicopter circling the area and broadcasting to residents near the park. Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Police withheld a description of the suspects, until detectives learn more details from witnesses, Sharki said. There is no outstanding suspect vehicle description.

SDPD encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service