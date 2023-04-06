Police at the Memorial street corner where Diaz-Perez was stabbed to death. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who fatally stabbed another man in Memorial early last year was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in state prison.

Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 24, pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter count for stabbing Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 27, to death on New Year’s Day 2022.

San Diego police first received reports at about 3:45 p.m. that day regarding a fight involving a group of men at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Diaz-Perez lying in the street with wounds to his upper body, according to Lt. Andra Brown. He died at a hospital less than an hour later, according to the lieutenant.

Prosecutors said Diaz-Perez died due to an argument.

Following their confrontation, the victim ran and Lopez-Perez gave chase, Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander said. As he was fleeing, the victim fell and Lopez-Perez stabbed him while he was on the ground, she said.

Lopez-Perez was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, in the city of Fairfield in Solano County.

– City News Service