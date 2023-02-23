Police at the street corner in Memorial where the victim was stabbed to death. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who fatally stabbed another man in Logan Heights last year pleaded guilty Thursday to a voluntary manslaughter count.

Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 23, is slated to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for attacking 27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz-Perez in the Memorial community in 2022.

San Diego police first received reports at about 3:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day regarding a fight involving a group of men at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Diaz-Perez lying in the street with stab wounds to his upper body, according to Lt. Andra Brown. He died at a hospital less than an hour later, according to the lieutenant.

Lopez-Perez was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, in the city of Fairfield in Solano County.

– City News Service