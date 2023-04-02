A NCTD COASTER train. Courtesy of the agency

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Coaster train Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the tracks south of Tamarack Avenue, according to Lt. John Spach of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The train was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian.

Carlsbad police officers shut down traffic on westbound Tamarack and northbound Carlsbad Boulevard until 3 p.m.

Early in the afternoon, Amtrak said Pacific Surfliner Train 770 was delayed in Oceanside “due to a trespasser incident” along the route.

– City News Service