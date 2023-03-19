Sheriff’s deputies inspect the victims car in Lemon Grove. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man died from his wounds after shots were fired into his car on a busy Lemon Grove street, authorities reported Sunday.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies were dispatched about 10 p.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue.

Lt. Chris Steffen said the 39-year-old victim was found nearby, unconscious inside his car at the intersection of Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues.

“As deputies were taking the unconscious man out of the vehicle, they noticed he had gunshot wounds to his left upper leg and lower torso,” Steffen said.

“Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg as paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

A videographer at the scene said as many as 30 shell casings were found in the parking lot of the VFW Post on Lemon Grove Avenue.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tipsters can call anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.