Najee Woods. DMV photo via San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying the killer of a 23-year-old man who was gunned down two months ago in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found Najee Woods of San Diego mortally wounded in the 6200 block of Akins Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police. Woods died at the scene.

Investigators believe the assailant fled to the north in a dark-gray late-model compact SUV, possibly a Honda, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

City News Service contributed to this article.