Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities on Thursday released the name of a man who was fatally shot while walking in Encanto.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics pronounced Woods dead at the scene. What prompted the shooting remained unclear Thursday, and police had no description of the assailant.

Homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said that it appears Woods had been walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot him.

– City News Service