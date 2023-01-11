A police officer examines the area where the pedestrian shot in Encanto. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Investigators sought Wednesday to determine who fatally shot a 23-year-old man in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found the mortally wounded victim lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

What prompted the homicide remained unclear Wednesday, and police had no immediate description of the assailant.

“It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (shooting), other than it appears the (victim) was walking along the north sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to him and one of the occupants shot him before the vehicle sped off,” SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Detectives were “searching the area for any physical evidence, surveillance video and any witnesses who might be able to provide more information” about the slaying, the lieutenant said.

— City News Service