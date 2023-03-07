Sample photo of suspect’s vehicle. Not actual vehicle. San Diego Crime Stoppers photo

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a traffic crash that left an electric bicyclist badly hurt last week in Ocean Beach.

The 17-year-old victim was yielding for a left turn from Catalina Boulevard to eastbound Narragansett Avenue when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police.

Following the collision, the motorist continued driving and left the area.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.

The involved SUV, a 2016 or 2017 model, lost several external passenger-side parts in the crash, including a mirror and front wheel-well trim, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

City News Service contributed to this article.