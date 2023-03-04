A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 17-year-old boy riding an electric bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run collision in the Point Lomas Heights neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 6:28 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Catalina Boulevard where they learned the bicyclist was riding northbound on Catalina with a green light, waiting to turn eastbound onto Narragansett Avenue when an unknown vehicle heading southbound struck the bicyclist from behind, said Officer Robert Heims.

The vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on 1700 Catalina.

The bicyclist suffered a pelvic fracture in the collision, Heims said.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.