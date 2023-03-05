An aerial view of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. Photo credit: PH2 D. Smith, USN, via catalog.archives.gov

A California Highway Patrol officer saw a man jump off the Coronado Bridge Sunday.

The man, between 20 to 25 years old, parked his vehicle midway across the bridge at about 7 a.m. Sunday and looked over the side before jumping into the bay, according to a CHP incident log.

He was presumed dead as Harbor Police began searching for his body. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, his body had not been found, the CHP said.

Traffic in both directions of the bridge was shut down temporarily while officers removed the vehicle.

– City News Service