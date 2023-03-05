A view of snowy San Diego County this week, as captured by the crew aboard ASTREA, a Sheriff’s department helicopter. Photo credit: Screen shot, @SDSheriff via Twitter

Authorities issued a Sigalert Sunday for all lanes on state Routes 78 and 79 approaching Julian and not because of the snow, but because motorists wanted to play in it.

According to the California Highway Patrol, hundreds of vehicles had parked in traffic lanes as drivers pulled over so they or their passengers could frolic in the snow.

The CHP announced the Sigalert at 2:04 p.m. after issuing a traffic hazard warning about 45 minutes earlier. Initially, traffic on Sunrise Highway was down to one lane.

The blocked lanes are located three miles north of westbound Interstate 8, the CHP said.

– City News Service