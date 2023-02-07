A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 84-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his wife during an argument at their house in Skyline was arrested on Monday.

Police received a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. about a report of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon inside a house in the 200 block of Siena Street, near Skyline Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.

Officers responded to the call and located Mikal Ahmad and his 78-year-old wife Mildred. Mildred Ahmad was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedics performed lifesaving aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Campbell said.

Mikal Ahmad was arrested and later booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Campbell said.

An investigation by detectives indicates the shooting occurred during an argument, Campbell said. A family member discovered the shooting, took the gun from Mikal Ahmad and called police.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.