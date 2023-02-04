A helicopter assists in the late-night search for three missing migrants off Sunset Cliffs. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Crews rescued three migrants near Ocean Beach early Saturday, hours after they were first reported in distress.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, San Diego lifeguards were called to the cliffside near New Break Beach south of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park after the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard found the migrants, according to OnScene.TV.

Lifeguards used a boat to extricate the migrants from the rocks and transferred them to a Coast Guard cutter approximately one mile offshore.

The condition of the three migrants, who are undocumented, is unknown.

An earlier search had proven unsuccessful. At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, city lifeguards were first summoned by the Border Patrol to aid in the search for a jet ski with passengers in distress.

The lifeguards, with the help of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Copter 3, combed the shoreline, but after an hour, called off the search without finding the victims.