Skid marks from the sideshow are visible in the street. San Diego Police Department photo

San Diego Police Department Friday impounded four vehicles involved in a drifting sideshow on Dec. 25 that resulted in damage to roadways and private businesses at the intersection of Kerns Street and Drucker Lane and also in the city of Chula Vista.

The city Transportation Department estimated the cost of repairing the roadway at Kerns Street and Drucker Lane at more than $5,000. The city of Chula Vista and private property owners also sustained damage from these activities, and the Chula Vista Police Department is conducting a similar investigation into these crimes.

On Dec. 25, police officers from the Traffic and Southern Divisions responded to a report of “drifting sideshows” from individuals in Otay Mesa and, later in the day, Chula Vista, which damaged city streets and private property in both areas.

“Investigators identified seven vehicles and several drivers who participated in these events,” said SDPD Lt. D. Hall. “SDPD’s Traffic Division seized four vehicles that were involved in this sideshow. An investigation is currently underway for felony vandalism, reckless driving and the exhibition of speed.”

Senate Bill 147, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, amended state law changing the definiton of manslaughter, “gross negligence,” to include those “participating in a sideshow, an exhibition of speed, and speeding over 100 miles per hour. Consequently, if a person willfully drives a vehicle with wanton disregard for the safety of others, and someone is killed as a result, the offending motorist can be charged with murder.”

“Drivers who willfully participate in illegal motor vehicle speed contests, exhibitions of speed, including intersection or freeway takeovers, motor vehicle stunts and other similar acts are extremely dangerous to our community,” said Hall. “The SDPD will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to prevent, respond and hold accountable people who endanger our neighborhoods.”

City News Service contributed to this article.