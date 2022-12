An SDG&E crew works on a power pole. Photo courtesy of the company

A total of 134 customers in the area of Balboa Park, Center City and Golden Hills were without power Thursday, San Diego Gas & Electric said.

The utility said the power outage started at 9:52 a.m., and estimated power would be restored by 3:30 p.m.

“SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause,” the utility said.

–City News Service