A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man wearing white gloves threatened tellers with a gun Friday while robbing a Clairemont Mesa bank.

The thief confronted clerks at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue at about 3:15 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the employees handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and fled to the north.

Witnesses said the thief appeared to be between 40 and 60 years old. according to police. In addition to gloves, he was wearing dark-colored pants and a blue jacket, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

– City News Service