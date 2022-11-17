Mateo Castillo. Photo credit: Screen shot: cbs8.com

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Paramedics tried to revive the teen before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The brawl left two other 17-year-old boys injured, according to police. Officers found one in front of the home, unconscious and suffering from serious trauma to his face and upper body.

“Witnesses reported he had been assaulted by several people during a fight,” Molina said.

The other victim was located with a stab wound to his torso about two blocks away, at East Palomar Street and Medical Center Court.

“He was conscious, but uncooperative with officers,” Molina said. “It was determined he was related to the same incident.”

Each of the surviving victims was taken to a hospital and admitted in stable condition, according to police.

Molina said officers learned there had been a large party at the residence with upwards of 60 people in attendance. Most are believed to have been older teenagers and young adults who may have learned of the party via social media.

It was unclear what sparked the violence. Police have released no suspect information.

– City News Service