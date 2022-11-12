A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and two other teens were wounded early Saturday morning during a fight at a large house party in Chula Vista.

At 12:46 a.m., the Chula Vista Police received a 911 call from a female saying someone had been stabbed and that her friend was dying, said Sgt. Anthony Molina.

“Dispatchers used GPS location information to determine the caller was at a house in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista,” the sergeant said. “Officers responded immediately while dispatchers continued to receive additional related calls. Callers reported seeing several people at the house as well as many fleeing the area and multiple people injured.”

Officers arrived on scene within four minutes of the first call and came upon what appeared to have been a house party, Molina said.

“They found a 17-year-old male in the house, with at least one stab wound in the torso,” he said. “Officers took over lifesaving measures until fire department personnel arrived and relieved them.”

Fire and medical staff continued lifesaving measures in the home, but the victim was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.

Officers also found an unconscious 17-year-old boy in front of the house with serious injuries to his face and upper body, Molina said. Witnesses reported he had been assaulted by several people during a fight. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Officers also found another 17-year-old boy about two blocks away at East Palomar Street and Medical Center Court who had a stab wound to his torso. He was conscious but uncooperative with officers, the sergeant said. It was determined he was related to the same incident. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

“Several of the callers and bystanders provided only limited information to dispatchers and responding officers,” Molina said. “Many witnesses were uncooperative.”

Officers learned there had been a large party at the residence with upwards of 60 people in attendance.

“Most are believed to have been older teenagers and young adults who possibly learned of the party on social media platforms,” Molina said. “At some point during the party, a large fight began which involved multiple partygoers. During the fight, the 17-year-old victim was stabbed outside and taken into the house by others who tried to save him.”

The homeowner was believed to have been present during the party and remained on scene to cooperate with officials. Police believe there are several witnesses with information who fled the scene before officers arrived and that there was likely cell phone video or photos that can assist with the investigation.

They were asking witnesses for their help to identify the suspects. The families of the victims have all been notified of their status. Their names are being withheld because of their ages and the active investigation.

Witnesses were asked to contact police directly or, if they wish to remain anonymous, San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.