Two San Diego Sheriff’s cruisers. File photo courtesy of the department

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies on Monday were investigating the fatal shooting of two people in Valley Center.

Deputies found the two dead after reports of shots fired on the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers told NBC 7 that one person was detained.

The victims’ ages and genders were not released, and no other information was available pending further investigation.