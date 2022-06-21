An ambulance with the victim leaves the scene of the Kearny Mesa stabbing. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Police on Tuesday publicly identified the man killed in a Convoy Street stabbing over the weekend.

Edward Manier, 60, of San Diego died early Sunday at a hospital following the attack in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street.

San Diego police officers from Eastern Division had responded to the location at 12:22 a.m. and found Manier suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives continue to investigate the incident. They have determined that the suspect and victim were part of the same group of people attending a gathering at restaurant/bar on Convoy.

The suspect remains at-large. Authorities describe him as a Black male, possibly in his 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.