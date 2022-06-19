An ambulance with the victim leaves the scene of the stabbing. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 60-year-old man was stabbed multiple times early Sunday in a Kearny Mesa parking lot and died later at a hospital, police reported.

Officers responded at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to a call about a stabbing in the 4400 block of Convoy Street, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

“Officers called for medics and performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived,” Shebloski said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

The victim has been identified, but his name was not being released pending family notification, the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, which was outside the Hive Chicken & Karaoke restaurant, and are investigating the death.

“It is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of the male but it has been determined the suspect and victim were part of the same group of people that were attending a gathering at the restaurant/bar at the location,” Shebloski said.

“While there, an altercation occurred between the suspect and victim in the parking lot in which the victim was stabbed and ultimately died from his injuries,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect was described as a man, possibly in his 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.